New York State Is Giving Millions Up To $5,000

New York lawmakers say new rules put a lot of money back into your pockets.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is thrilled her budget deal "delivers all of the Governor’s affordability commitments.

New York State Budget Gives Nearly $5,000 Back To New York Families

New York State Budget Gives Nearly $5,000 Back To New York Families

According to Hochul's office, the affordability commitments passed in the 2026 New York State budget put nearly $5,000 back in the pockets of New York families.

"These huge wins include tripling the size of New York’s Child Tax Credit, cutting taxes for middle-class New Yorkers, sending inflation refund checks directly to millions of households and ensuring free school meals for over 2.7 million students statewide," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

How New York State Is Saving Families $5,000

“The cost of living is still too damn high, so I promised to put more money in your pockets – and we got it done,” Hochul stated. “Putting nearly $5,000 back in the pockets of families means helping New Yorkers afford the rising costs of groceries, raising kids, and just enjoying life. When I said your family is my fight, I mean it – and I’ll never stop fighting for you.”

New York Governor Hochul Makes Announcement On Congestion Pricing Plan

New York lawmakers believe up to $5,000 is going back into New Yorkers thanks to:

Sending Inflation Refund Checks to New Yorkers

Expanding New York’s Child Tax Credit

Free School Meals for New York Students

Cutting Taxes for the Middle Class

"These wins will deliver nearly $5,000 of relief for a family of five in New York," Hochul's office states.

New York Budget Finalized—How It Will Change Your Life

New York Money

Below are more highlights for the $254 billion budget state lawmakers agreed to this week.

Highlights Of $254 Billion New York State Budget

