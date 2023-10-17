New York State Is ‘Freaking Out’ About Bed Bugs, What You Need To Do

Bed bugs that can spread disease are crawling in New York State. We've learned a number of tips so you can avoid these creatures.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post learned two hometowns in New York State are more infested with bed bugs than most of America. Find out where below.

Everyone Is Freaking Out Of Over Bed Bugs

A flight attendant even highlighted our article while offering bed bug tips because everyone is now "freaking out" over bed bugs.

Tips To Avoid Bed Bugs

A spokesperson from the International Drivers Association reached out to us regarding the recent "bed bug infestation."

"A bed bug infestation is not only a nuisance but also a potential health hazard with their propensity for spreading disease," the International Drivers Association stated.

Identifying Bed Bugs: The First Line of Defense

Your first line of defense is to recognize the presence of bed bugs.

"They are small, flat bugs, typically reddish-brown, often hiding in crevices and cracks. Their bites, which may lead to itchy, red welts, can be a telltale sign of an infestation," the International Drivers Association adds.

Typically, bed bugs are 3/16 inch long. They are red to dark brown in color, according to Orkin.

Guarding against Bed Bugs

You can guard against bed bugs by regular thorough cleaning. This means your body, but also hard-to-reach places and fabric-covered areas in your home and cars.

If you spot a bed bug or bed bugs, immediate actions like killing it or cleaning the affected area can prevent further spread, officials say.

"Diligence is the primary defense against bed bugs. These pests hitch a ride on clothing and luggage, so whether you are a driver or a passenger, an awareness of your surroundings can go a long way in preventing their spread," Dominic Wyatt from the International Drivers Association stated in a press release.

Two Cities From New York State Are Crawling With Bed Bugs

A popular city in Upstate New York and another downstate made the list. In fact, one location in New York State ranked second. If you're wondering, Chicago tops the list.

Is your hometown on the list? Do you live near?

