Many hometowns in New York State are among the most infested in America.

Pest control chain Orkin is out with its updated list of the rattiest cities in America.

Many hometowns in New York State are among the top 50 "Rattiest Cities" in the United States.

Rattiest Cities In New York State

Is your hometown or a place near you on the list?

New York City, Buffalo, Albany, Troy, Plattsburgh, Rochester & Syracuse Among Rattiest Cities In America

New York City, Buffalo, Albany, Troy, Plattsburgh, Rochester and Syracuse were all named by Orkin for its rat problem.

Once again, Chicago is at the top of the chart for the Top 50 Rattiest Cities List.

Chicago is America's rattiest city for the 9th straight year.

How Rattiest City List Was Crafted

"Cities on the Rattiest Cities List are based on the number of new rodent services showcasing the demand and also indicates the efforts that residents and businesses of the top cities have taken to treat rodent issues," Orkin states.

New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested

Orkin also recently discovered two hometowns in New York State are among the most infested in America when it comes to bed bugs.

A popular city in Upstate New York and another downstate made the list. In fact, one location in New York State ranked second.

Is your hometown on the list? Do you live near? See the list below and then how to spot bed bugs.

