New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change

New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving.

New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated.

New York Lawmakers Want To Lower Legal Drunk Driving Limit

New York State Senator John C. Liu New York State Senator John C. Liu loading...

New York State Senator John C. Liu and Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon meant with Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, legislators, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the National Transportation Safety Board, and transportation advocates from around the nation to call for New York State to lower the legal Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) from .08% to .05%.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen an alarming increase in high-speed car wrecks, especially on highways, very often fueled by the deadly combination of driving under the influence," Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez stated. We know there is a simple policy solution to curb this reckless behavior: lowering the BAC threshold for Driving While Intoxicated in New York State."

If passed, the bills from Liu and Simon would make New York the second state in the nation to lower its DWI threshold to .05 BAC.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Over 33% Of Crashes In New York Involve Alcohol

Drunk young man sitting in car and holding empty bottle of beer in his hand Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Utah lowered its DWI threshold to .05 BAC in 2019 which helped reduce drunk driving deaths in Utah by nearly 20 percent, lawmakers note.

“More than a third of crashes in NY State involve alcohol, and the share of traffic fatalities related to DWIs has increased during the pandemic." State Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon said. "New York was once a leader in combating drunk driving, but we have fallen behind and it’s time to update our standards to align with countries across the world."

In 2019, Utah lowered its threshold to .05 BAC and saw its drunk driving deaths reduced by nearly 20 percent while rates around the rest of the nation increased.

10,000 Killed Each Year By Drunk Drivers

181541526 aijohn784 loading...

Each year nearly 10,000 people are killed in DWI-related crashes and nearly 173,000 are injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, which recommends all states lower their BAC to .05.

“The science and data are clear as day: lowering the BAC to .05 saves lives. The best way to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes and fatalities is to prevent people from drinking and driving. Lowering the legal blood alcohol limit will make our streets safer and help keep our families whole," Liu stated.

Lawmakers point to other countries like Australia and Argentina which have lowered their DWI and have seen an immediate ten-percent reduction in highway fatalities.

185695956 BrianAJackson loading...

"Over 100 countries around the world already have this law on the books and all of them have seen improvements, but only Utah has done it here in America. New York needs to lead this effort," Liu added.

Read More: 7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World

Other states, including Washington and Hawaii, are also preparing legislation to lower the legal BAC to .05.

7 Ways To Beat a DWI Checkpoint In New York If you are worried about getting a DWI there are some things you can do to beat a DWI checkpoint here in New York.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.