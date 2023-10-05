New York State Home To Nearly 50 Of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Many restaurants in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are considered some of "America's Best Restaurants"
America's Best Restaurants is a national firm that is "focused on highlighting independent restaurants," according to the firm's Facebook.
The firm, based out of Kentucky, travels the country to tell the stories and highlight the unique food of locally-owned independent restaurants.
"America’s Best Restaurants is the premier marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators to have their story broadcast coast-to-coast," the company states on its website.
As of this writing, America's Best Restaurants has published 842 episodes, which can be seen on Facebook. The firm has also traveled to 28 states.
Below are all the restaurants across New York State featured by America's Best Restaurants
Best Restaurants In New York State
Danny's Buffalo Cuisine -- Orchard Park
Anchor Bar -- Buffalo NY
Finnerty's Tap Room -- Ellicottville
Windjammers Bar and Grill -- Rochester
The Old Union Hotel -- Binghamton
Chrusciki Bakery -- Buffalo
4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill -- Jamestown
J.P. Fitzgerald's -- Hamburg
Chef's Restaurant -- Buffalo
Ilio DiPaolo's -- Blasdell
The West Side Sports Bar & Grill -- Saratoga Springs
Eddie F's -- Saratoga Springs
Burgers & Beer of Corning -- Corning
Local Palate -- Phelps
The Olde Log Inn -- Lake George
New Way Lunch -- Glens Falls
Bear Creek Restaurant -- Brewerton
Illusive Restaurant & Bar -- Rensselaer
Footprints Cafe -- Brooklyn
My Father's House Southern Cuisine -- Nyack
Laura's BBQ Waterfront Restaurant & Bar -- Glen Cove
Bottoms Up -- Slate Hill
The Helm -- Greenwood Lake
Finally Ours Diner -- Syracuse
Lake Life Cafe -- Bemus Point
Water Street Cafe -- Geneva
Big Jay's Pizzeria -- Rome
Packin Heat Bar & Grill -- Walton
Martha's Cocina Mexicana -- Brooklyn
Babylon Burger Bar -- Babylon
Wagon Train BBQ -- Schenectady
Stacy's Scratch Kitchen -- Broadalbin
Elmwood Inn -- Rochester
Ray Brothers BBQ -- Bouckville
Heidelberg Inn -- Queensbury
Lily's Cafe -- Glenville
A Slice of Italy -- Kingston
Wunderbar Bistro -- Hudson
Warfield's -- Clifton Springs
Music For Your Mouth -- Mayville
Fatman's Pizza -- Tonawanda
Coffee and Stone Cafe -- North Tonawanda
Madison Bistro-- Wampsville
The firm is always looking to feature more eateries and suggests nominating your favorite independent restaurant,
