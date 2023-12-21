New York State Gives ‘Very, Very Sad’ Flu Report As Virus Spreads

Health officials are concerned the flu continues to spread rapidly across New York State and is officially defined in a "new category."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the flu is "prevalent" or widespread in New York State.

Flu Is "Prevalent" In New York State

Hochul confirmed the flu is officially defined as "prevalent" for the first time this flu season.

"Flu season is here again. And it has gone up – the number of flu cases in the State of New York is now defined as prevalent in the state, that's a new category," Hochul stated. "I want to make sure that everyone is reminded to get their flu shots. I had mine a couple (of) days ago. And it's really important that we keep ourselves and our families safe."

Pediatric Deaths Related To Flu In New York

Hochul also announced two New York children recently died from the flu

"Very, very sad to report that there have been two pediatric deaths related to flu," Hochul added.

Flu "Geographically Widespread" In New York State

For the 3rd straight week, the New York State Department of Health is classifying influenza as geographically widespread

"Influenza activity was categorized as geographically widespread," the New York State Department of Health stated. "This is the third consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season."

Flu Cases, Hospitalizations Skyrocket Across Empire State

Cases of the flu have surged by 44 percent in the past week, according to the New York State Department of Health. Hospitalizations increased by 44 percent in the same time frame.

In the past week, there were 12 reported outbreaks in hospitals and 17 outbreaks from New York nursing homes. This flu season there have been 88 reported outbreaks across hospitals and nursing homes in the Empire State, according to health officials.

Counties In New York Where The Flu Is Spreading The Most

Below are the counties where the flu is spreading the most, according to the New York State Department of Health

Erie County

Monroe County

Cayuga County

Jefferson County

Lewis County

Oneida County

Hamilton County

Montgomery County

Otsego County

Delaware County

Sullivan County

Orange County

Putnam County

Rockland County

Westchester County

Warren County

Washington County

Dutchess County

Nassau County

Suffolk County

Bronx County

Richmond (Staten Island) County

Kings (Brooklyn) County

Queens County

New York City County

Livingston County

Ontario County

Yates County

Steuben County

Seneca County

Thompkins County

Cortland County

Onondaga County

Cattaraugus County

Genesee County

Wyoming County

Allegany County

St. Lawrence County

Fulton County

Clinton County

Essex County

Ulster County

