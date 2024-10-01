New York State Continues Drastic Action Due To Hurricane Helene

First responders in New York State are on the ground to assist with recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene in the southeast.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that 30 members of the New York State Incident Management Team have been deployed to Asheville, North Carolina to provide operational support for recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

New York State Helping North Carolina

Parts of North Carolina was hit with four to five months worth of rain in just a few days, officials say.

The New York State Incident Management Team is made up of "skilled emergency response professionals."

"They will set-up a stand-alone operations tent to conduct tasks that include search and rescue, structural inspections and communications and emergency response activities," Hochul's office stated.

Team members arrived on Monday. Equipment and more people are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

“New Yorkers lead by example and help our neighbors in times of despair,” Hochul said. “Our expert team and the equipment they will bring with them will help save lives and assess damage from Hurricane Helene. I thank these brave New Yorkers for answering the call and look forward to their safe return.”

New York Sends National Guard Soldiers, Helicopters and Generators to Assist with Hurricane Helene Recovery

On Sunday, New York State sent 17 soldiers from the Army National Guard and three heavy lift helicopters to support the North Carolina National Guard.

Hurricane Helene Hits Gulf Coast Of Florida Getty Images loading...

Hochul also sent four 100 KW generators to Macon, Georgia to support recovery efforts in that area.

"New York stands shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors in the south as we respond to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene,” Hochul said. “I am proud of our dedicated soldiers that will supply vital resources, including helicopters and generators, to aid in recovery efforts.

Hudson Valley Post previously reported Hochul also sent a team 16 swift water rescue personnel, two canines and emergency response equipment to North Carolina.

New York City Task Force One Also In North Caroline

Hurricane Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Getty Images loading...

FEMA also activated New York City's Task Force One to be sent to North Carolina to help with rescue efforts. The team is comprised of members of the FDNY, NYPD, and emergency management personnel.

New York officials have already saved a number of people in hard hit in North Carolina counties, and have been hard at work clearing roadways of downed trees and debris.

