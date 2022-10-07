New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon

It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State.

It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York.

Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York

In 2021, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo legalized recreational marijuana. Under legislation passed in New York, communities in New York State had until Dec. 31, 2021, to opt-out of legal sales of marijuana. Communities that did not make a decision automatically opt-in.

In September 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she hoped to fast-track legal weed sales in New York State.

It's now October so you can say fast-tracking legal sales hasn't happened. But this week, Hochul just announced legal weed sales are coming very soon.

New York Governor Confirmes Marijauan Stores Will Open In 2022

Hochul confirmed to Advance Media New York that 20 recreational marijuana dispensaries will open before the end of the year. New York's Governor says New York is "still on track" to open up 20 weed stores across the Empire State before 2023.

“We’re going to make sure that this is a model for the rest of the nation – especially with our desire to make sure that people who’ve been affected by the criminal justice system adversely … have the opportunity to work in this area," Hochul said to Syracuse.com.

It's unclear where the first 20 stores will open in New York. When New Jersey opened up its first legal weed stores, on April 21, 2022, the stores were spread out throughout New Jersey. So you would assume the same will happen in New York. You can see a list of how close each New Jersey dispensary is to the Hudson Valley.

Hochul also confirmed once the first 20 recreational marijuana dispensaries open “another 20″ should open in New York about every month after.

New York State Approves 52 Adult-use Marijuana Growing Licenses

In April, New York State officials approved 52 adult-use marijuana growing licenses.

These are the first adult-use cannabis licenses granted in New York State. They advance the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, officials say. You can see the full list below:

Hochul Gives Reason For Marijuana Sales Delay in New York

On 4/20, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted at why legal sales of adult-use marijuana have yet to begin in New York. April 20th, or 4/20, is unofficially known as Weed Day.

