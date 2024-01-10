New York State Announces New Plan To Crackdown On Weed Sales

New York State is planning aggressive actions to battle illegal weed sales.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her 2024 State of the State address on Tuesday.

Gov. Hochul Wants To Make New York State Safer, More Affordable, Liveable

Darren McGee- Office of Governor Darren McGee- Office of Governor loading...

Gov. Hochul says her 200 proposals will make New York safer, more affordable and more livable.

Hochul also hopes to change the way reading is taught in schools, create a first-in-the-nation prenatal leave and deal with the infant mortality crisis.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“The State of New York is stronger, healthier, safer and more affordable than it was two years ago when I became Governor, but there is more work to do,” Governor Hochul said. “Every proposal announced today serves to improve our state and ensure our communities are not just surviving, but that they are thriving. Our New York is our future, and the future is brighter than ever.”

Hochul also announced a new plan to battle illegal weed shops

Hochul Announces New Actions To End Illicit Weed Sales

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hochul also announced a series of actions to provide expanded enforcement powers to combat illicit cannabis sales.

"These efforts will be focused on shutting down the unlicensed cannabis businesses that have brazenly continued to open and operate throughout the state, creating nuisances in communities and often selling untested product of unknown origin," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.

Governor Hochul’s proposals will strengthen enforcement authority to expedite the closure of unlicensed businesses and deter this illicit activity.

New measures include expanding the powers of the Office of Cannabis Management, allowing local governments to execute OCM padlock orders to quickly close illegal shops and establishing local registries of licensed cannabis businesses to assist and empower local government.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash loading...

“As we continue to build and expand the most equitable legal cannabis market in the nation, we cannot let the brazen, illegal operators undermine public health and threaten our neighborhoods,” Governor Hochul said. “Last year, we passed new laws to padlock and shut down illegal operators, but we know there's more to be done and we need more tools to do it. We're going to continue working with local leaders, including in New York City, to shut down illegal cannabis stores once and for all.”

In 2023, officials inspected 381 locations and seized over 11,800 pounds of seized illicit cannabis worth more than $57 million.

“When New Yorkers choose to shop at a legal, adult-use dispensary, they know where their products are coming from, that these cannabis products have been tested, and that these small businesses are reinvesting in our communities. As more retail locations open their doors to customers across the state, we have to be abundantly clear about what kind of market we are building. With Governor Hochul’s proposed expansion of enforcement powers, we get to expand our efforts to build a market where small businesses who follow the rules, have a shot to compete," New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander said.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Fines for the illegal sale of cannabis start at $10,000 per day and can rise up to $20,000 per day, officials note.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.