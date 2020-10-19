New York Ski Resorts Cleared To Open In Early November

New York ski resorts will be permitted to open with reduced indoor capacity in early November. Governor Cuomo made the announcement Sunday, encouraging New Yorkers to take advantage of all the great ski and snowboarding options in-state.

Beginning on November 6, ski resorts may reopen with 50% indoor capacity and masks will be required at all times when not eating or skiing. Capacity on the mountain must be reduced by 25% during peak times or when multiple trails are closed. When it comes to chair lifts, rides are limited to members of the same party. Also, ski lessons are limited to no more than 10 people.

According to Ski Resort Info, there are 50 different mountains to choose from in New York if you're looking to ski or snowboard this winter. The tallest of which is White Face in Lake Placid while Gore Mountain is the largest offering more than 36 miles of trails.

Your closest options in the region include Hunter Mountain, Windham Mountain, Belleayre Mountain, and Catamount which is right on the New York/Massachusetts border. Staying in-state to ski means you will not be subject to quarantine when returning from your trip.