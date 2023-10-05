New York Seizes $42 Million Worth Of Weed In ‘Aggressive’ Crackdown

New York State seized 8,500 pounds of illicit pot.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined major steps the state is taking to expand the legal cannabis market while cracking down on illegal trade.

New York State Expanding Legal Weed Market

Hochul confirmed the "largest expansion" of New York State’s legal cannabis market to date.

"We know there's room for improvement as New York works to launch a brand-new cannabis industry and crack down on illicit operators, and I'm committed to working with all stakeholders to get the job done right," Governor Hochul said.

Hochul noted hundreds of licenses are now available to anyone interested in growing, processing, distributing and selling legal weed. Applications will remain open for the next two months.

New York State Seizes 8,500 Pounds Of Illegal Weed

Hochul also announced "aggressive enforcement" into illegal weed sales across New York State.

"My Administration is laser-focused on shutting down illegal storefronts, protecting the health and safety of children, and helping small businesses thrive. We will continue working to build the most equitable adult-use cannabis industry in the nation that invests in communities and rights the wrongs of the past," she state.

Recently, "aggressive enforcement against the illegal sale of cannabis across the state" led to the seizure of more than 8,500 pounds of illicit cannabis.

"Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has ushered in strong rules and protections to ensure all licensed cannabis businesses have a real chance to compete," Chair of New York State Cannabis Control Board Tremaine Wright said.

The seized weed has an estimated street value of more than $42 million, according to Hochul's office.

"If a business is selling a product without the proper license, there is a concern that they may also be violating other state laws that protect workers, including minimum wage, overtime, and sick leave, among others. All employers, unlicensed or not, should be providing the same worker protections that are required under the law," New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

