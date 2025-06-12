New York Sees Scary Rise In Rare, Hard-To-Detect Cancer

Health professionals are warning Americans that they're seeing an increase of a rare cancer among patients younger than expected.

Cancer Rates Increasing In New Yorkers Under 50

Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported that from 2010 through 2019, 14 cancer types increased among people under age 50. That's according to new research from the National Institutes of Health.

Researchers did not give a reason for the increase but speculated that risk factors such as "increasing obesity" may have contributed in some cases.

Health officials are now sounding the alarm about another form of cancer, not listed by the National Institutes of Health.

Appendix Cancer Has Quadrupled In Young Adults

Researchers from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center say they're noticing an uptick in cancers of the appendix in patients in both millennials and Gen X-ers.

According to the study, appendix cancer rates quadrupled for people born between 1981 to 1989. It has tripled for Americans born between 1976 to 1984.

"When you take these alarming rates that we are seeing for appendiceal cancer across generations, together with the fact that 1 in every 3 patients diagnosed with appendiceal cancer is diagnosed under the age of 50, these point to a timely need for everyone to be aware of the signs and symptoms of appendix cancer," the study's lead author Andreana Holowatyj stated.

Appendix Cancer Symptoms

Symptoms include:

Abdominal pain

Bloating

Changes in bowel habits

Loss of appetite

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

No Standard Screening For Appendix Cancer

Because appendix cancer has no standardized screenings, it's typically diagnosed late, often after the cancer has spread.

Five-year survival rates for appendix cancer range from 10 percent to 63 percent.

