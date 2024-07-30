New York Scammers Trying To Take Your Money As Your Kid Plays

New York State officials say all need to take these steps to protect their personal and financial data.

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is issuing a warning to Empire State residents about risks associated with online gaming.

Officials note that as online gaming and in-app purchases grow in popularity, parents should take extra precautions to protect themselves and their children.

When I was a child, video games were sold for one-time purchases as physical copies. But things have changed.

"Today, the market has shifted towards the sale of additional virtual items for small fees to use within games consumers already own or are free to play. These virtual items can include in-game currency, extra levels, new characters, “loot boxes,” which are full of mystery virtual prizes, and character special accessories or features," New York officials stated in a press release.

Billions of dollars are spent each year nationwide on virtual items in video games and digital worlds.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, 85 percent of teens nationwide play video games and 41 percent play each day.

“Video games are becoming more popular, more advanced and more convenient to play,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “With games available to people of all ages on almost all digital devices and popular virtual platforms, consumers should take practical steps to protect their personal data and finances from scammers. And parents and caregivers should take extra precautions to educate their children about potential risks, parental controls and healthy gaming habits.”

New York State Offers Tips For Safe Online Gaming

State officials warn scammers might be trying to steal your personal information or money via your kid's online gaming.

State officials released tips to make sure your children can be safe while playing their favorite games.

Key tips include never giving out your date of birth, social security number, or family name, avoid downloading anything shared by other players because those files could have malicious software and never store credit card information on the device you use to play.

Monitor your child’s in-game spending habits

Officials also say you should closely monitor your child's in-game spending habits.

"Children can be especially vulnerable to tactics gaming companies use to encourage more spending. Since managing video game currency is the first experience many children may have with making financial choices, they can also provide great learning opportunities about earning, saving and managing currency," the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection states.

