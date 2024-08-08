New York Restaurant Named ‘Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’

A New York restaurant with a host of rave reviews might be the best Guy Fieri has ever visited.

Stars from the Food Network, including mega-star Guy Fieri, have raved about many eateries across the Empire State. CLICK HERE for a list of Guy's favorites.

Best New York Restaurant Visited By Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri Robert Reiners/Getty Images loading...

The website Mashed looked into all of the eateries that Fieri has visited and named The Best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant In Every State.

The website points out that each eatery named in its article wasn't "selected by Guy Fieri." The list is "based on the opinions of the Mashed editorial team."

Pies 'n' Thighs In Brooklyn Named New York's Best

Google Google loading...

You'll have to head to Brooklyn, New York to find the best restaurant visited by by Fieri in New York State, according to Mashed.

Mashed selected Pies 'n' Thighs which is located at 166 S 4th Street in Brooklyn.

"Award-winning fried chicken, biscuits, pie and all the Southern favorites in Brooklyn, NY, for more than 15 years," the website states.

The eatery is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to its website.

More About Pies-n-Thighs

Google Google loading...

Fried chicken headlines a menu full of Southern specialties made from scratch.

Because Food Network stars have visited so many eateries in New York, Mashed admits it was very hard to choose New York's best, compared to most of the country.

"The three innovative female chefs that run this Brooklyn establishment are pumping out classic American cuisine with a Southern spin. Guy loved the savory buckwheat waffles and fried chicken, which were light and crisp. He also devoured the addictive Pecan Crunch Donut coated with homemade toffee," the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives website writes about Pies 'n' Thighs. "Special Dishes: Chicken and Waffles, Pecan Crunch Donut, Pulled Pork Sandwich."

Pies 'n' Thighs was honored because many other publications believe the Brooklyn eatery makes the best chicken and apple pie in the nation as well as the best donuts and biscuits in New York.

Guy Has Visited A Few Times

2019 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Guy likes the eatery so much, that he's and his Food Network crew have been there more than once

Guy first went to Pies ‘n’ Thighs during season 16. He raved about the "Southern-inspired spot crankin' out fried chicken and waffles, a spicy pulled pork sandwich and a daily donut to die for."

Fieri returned to Pies ‘n’ Thighs during Season 34 to cook up a menu of chicken and biscuits.

