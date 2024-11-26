A new study found that the country's biggest eaters live in New York State. Here's why.

A spokesperson for High 5 Casino contacted Hudson Valley Post about a new study of America's biggest eaters.

What State Has The Most Over-Eaters?

"The festive season is quickly approaching, and I think we're all guilty of over-eating at this time of year," High 5 Casino stated in a press release.

Factors For Study

The study ranked each state based on four factors.

Eating challenges Major League Eating Eaters Major League Eating Events Search Volume for the keywords “competitive eating”, “food challenge”, “major league eating” and “man versus food” in the past 12 months for each state.

New Study Finds New York is the Best State for Big Eaters

With a total score of 83.57 (out of 100), New York State ranked number 1, making New York "the best state for competitive eating."

Texas, Florida, California and Pennsylvania are the top 5 states with the most "big eaters."

Why New York State Ranked #1

High 5 Casino tells Hudson Valley Post, the Empire State ranked number one because of a number of factors including:

New York is home to a whopping 151 eating challenges.

New York has been host to 9 Major League Eating (MLE) events in the last 12 months.

An impressive 5 MLE eaters are from New York.

In New York, there have been a staggering 39,330 Google searches for competitive eating in the past year.

