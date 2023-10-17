New York Residents Must Speak Out About Central Hudson Price Hike

Hudson Valley residents have a few ways to speak out about plans for Central Hudson to increase prices by about 20 percent.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In August, Hudson Valley Post reported that Central Hudson hopes to raise its gas and electric rates by double digits.

Central Hudson Wants To Raise Prices

credit: Central Hudson credit: Central Hudson loading...

The utility is requesting that the New York Public Service Commission approve a 19-percent increase for gas and a 16-percent hike for electric

"We believe that this proposed rate plan is essential to address our infrastructure needs, recover from the impacts of COVID-19, and ensure that we can respond effectively to extreme weather events – which are occurring more frequently," Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Central Hudson Joe Hally said. "By making these necessary investments, we will not only maintain the safety and reliability of our utility operations but also comply with New York State's nation-leading clean energy laws, protect the environment, and improve customer service through the adoption of new technologies."

Plan Calls for Significant Infrastructure Investment

Central Hudson, Facebook Central Hudson, Facebook loading...

Central Hudson believes the company must raise prices to "meet the evolving needs of its customers and comply with New York’s climate law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act."

Officials say the increase is necessary to "upgrade outdated equipment and infrastructure that is past the end of its useful life and ensure continued safe and reliable utility operations and support an evolving workforce and new technology to meet the needs of the 21st-century grid."

Residents Can Speak Out In Greene, Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties

Central Hudson Facebook/Canva Central Hudson Facebook/Canva loading...

"Central Hudson is proposing an approximate $30/month increase per household for electric delivery rates, and an additional approximate $30/month increase for gas delivery rates. They are still under 3 investigations for their widespread negligence: missing and late bills, sending other customers bills to the wrong household, inaccurate and inflated bill amounts, large automatic withdrawals from checking accounts, not sending bills for many months, sending confusing bills, and sending multiple bills in one month, a spokesperson from Communities For Local Power told Hudson Valley Post.

A spokesperson from Communities For Local Power reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would let our readers know about upcoming hearings where all can speak about the price hikes.

"Central Hudson is falsely claiming their need to increase their rates is to meet our state climate law, the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (CLCPA). The CLCPA requires that NY gets off of gas and oil, something that's happening faster each day. Meanwhile, Central Hudson plans include paying for building out unnecessary gas infrastructure with ratepayer money by jacking up their pricey rates even higher than they are currently," officials add.

Hearings Set For Catskill, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston

Bhunter/tsm Bhunter/tsm loading...

There are four in-person hearings happening in the Hudson Valley. The hearings are being held by NYS Public Service Commission

"It's crucial that people speak out against this absurd but very real proposal. Communities for Local Power will start welcoming folks an hour prior to each hearing's start time, to help folks PUT THE HEAT ON CENTRAL HUDSON! Free hot cider along with emotional support and camaraderie," Communities For Local Power states.

The hearings will be held this week on Tuesday and Wednesday at the following locations:

Tuesday, October 17

Catskill, New York. 1:30 pm hearing starts at Robert Antonelli Senior Center. 15 Academy Street, Catskill, NY 12414

Newburgh, New York. 6 pm hearing starts at SUNY Orange-Newburgh Campus. Kaplan Hall Great Room #101. 73 First Street, Newburgh, NY 12550

Wednesday, October 18

Poughkeepsie, New York. 1 p.m. hearing starts at Poughkeepsie Town Hall. One Overocker Road, 2nd floor. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Kingston, New York. 6 p.m. starts at Restorative Justice and Community Empowerment Center. 733 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.