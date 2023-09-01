New York Police Officer, Hudson Valley Driver Hospitalized

A Hudson Valley man and a police officer were injured in a serious crash on the Palisades.

On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed troopers responded to a very serious crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

New York State Police responded to a crash with injuries on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., State troopers from the Haverstraw barracks responded to the Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound in the town of Stony Point for a report of a collision involving a New York State Park Police vehicle.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The investigation revealed that a Park Police Vehicle, a 2017 Ford Taurus, was stopped southbound in the right lane between exits 15 and 16 with its emergency lights activated. The police car was blocking the lane for a disabled vehicle that was stuck in the driving lane.

A 36-year-old from the village of Kiryas Joel, driving a 2022 Ford Expedition, crashed into the back of a Park Police Vehicle as the officer's car was blocking the lane, police say.

2 Injured In Serious Palisades Parkway Crash

New York State Park Police New York State Park Police loading...

The impact of the crash caused the Ford to travel across the parkway and roll over.

The officer and driver of the Ford were both taken to hospital for treatment.

Police didn't release the condition of the 36-year-old from the village of Kiryas Joel but noted the officer's injuries were non-life-threatening.

New York State Park Police New York State Park Police loading...

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.