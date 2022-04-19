New York Police Need Help After Teen Shot In Mall Parking Lot

Gunfire between two groups of people left a teen shot outside a popular New York mall. Police need help finding both groups.

On Sunday, April 10, around 2:51 p.m., the Guilderland Police Department received a call stating a 17-year-old girl was shot in the parking lot of the Crossgates Mall. The shooting happened near Best Buy at the shopping mall in the Albany area.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and the investigation is continuing," the Guilderland Police Department wrote in a press release.

Shooting At Mall in Captial Region

The unnamed 17-year-old woman was shot in her hand. She was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Guilderland Police Department.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Guilderland Police Department at 518-356-1501," the Guilderland Police Department said.

Teen Shoot At Crossgates Mall

Late last week, police provided an update and released photos of people they say are Crossgate Mall Shooting suspects.

"The Guilderland Police Department is attempting to identify two groups of individuals that were involved in an exchange of gunfire on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at about 2:51 p.m," the Guilderland Police Department wrote in an updated press release.

Police believe two groups of people were involved in an exchange of gunfire last Sunday near the Best Buy at the Crossgates Mall in Albany. One of the bullets ended up hitting a 17-year-old girl in the hand. No other injuries were reported.

New York State Police also shared photos of the suspects and the suspect's vehicles in hopes someone can help police find and identify them. Those photos are below:

Anyone with information can call Guilderland Police Department at 518-356-1501 or submit a tip with the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

