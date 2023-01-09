New York Pizzeria Voted Best In U.S. Confirms Major Expansion

A Hudson Valley pizzeria that has been named the best in the U.S. just made a major expansion.

The Daily Meal recently released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." A pizzeria with a location in the Mid-Hudson Region was named the best in all of America.

Westchester County, Pizzeria Named Best In United States

The website claims the best slice in America can be found at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. Frank Pepe Pizzeria has a Hudson Valley location in Westchester County.

To come up with its list, The Daily Meal says it "used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers."

In order to make the list, a pizzeria's pie must be "saucy, cheesy slices of heaven with a doughy-yet-crispy crust and a nice flop; along with a respectable amount of grease."

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is based out of Connecticut. It has many locations in Connecticut including in Danbury, Fairfield, West Hartford and New Haven.

"Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is a household name for pizza buffs everywhere. The New Haven-based pizzeria is famous for its signature coal-fired White Clam Pizza featuring fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano and olive oil. Get a taste at any location in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York. Not only is Frank Pepe’s the top pizza destination in the country, but it’s also one of the greatest old-school restaurants of all time," The Daily Meal writes while naming Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana as the best pizza in America.

Food Network: Pizzeria in Mid-Hudson Region One of The Best in the US

Frank Pepe's White Clam pizza was named the fourth-best pizza in America by the Food Network.

At the Yonkers location, you can purchase a small White Clam Pie for $14.75 and a medium will cost you $23 while a large White Clam Pie will set you back $30.25.

Frank Pepe's Makes Major Expansion

Frank Pepe's has been making its delicious coal-fired pizza in the Tri-State region since 1925.

It took nearly 100 years, but the pizzeria announced an expansion where many New York State residents are moving to.

Frank Pepe's recently opened its first location in the Sunshine State.

Frank Pepe's opens up a new location in Florida.

Frank Pepe's opened up a Florida location in Plantation Walk, Broward County, at 341 N. University Drive, NewsBreak reports.

A Hudson Valley Post reader who's from the Hudson Valley but recently moved to Florida checked out Frank Pepe's new Florida location this weekend and said it was just as good as the locations in Westchester County and Connecticut.

"Same menu. Same plates and napkins. 100% the same. And tastes awesome," the reader told us about the Florida Frank Pepes.

