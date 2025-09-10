New York Pizzeria Named Best In The World, Again
Italy has once again crowned a New York pizzeria as the world's best!
Italy's "50 Top Pizza" just released its 2025 results. 50 Top Pizza says its rankings are "which is the first and most important pizzeria guide in the world."
Italy Says New York City Pizzeria Makes The Best Pizza In The World
In 2024, 50 Top Pizza said Una Pizza Napoletana by Anthony Mangieri in New York was "the Best Pizzeria in the world." It was also ranked #1 in 2022.
"Anthony Mangieri is a pioneer of Neapolitan-style pizza in the United States," Una Pizza Napoletana states. "Anthony grew up in a close-knit Italian-American family and developed a pizza obsession from a young age, persuading his mother to drive him to every well-known pizzeria in the tri-state area."
New York City Pizzeria Once Again Claimed Best In The World
Anthony's childhood love became a "lifelong dedication" to creating the "perfect pizza." His goal of making "perfect pizza" seems to be true.
This week, in Naples, Italy, the 2025 results were announced. And once again, Una Pizza Napoletana by Anthony Mangieri in New York was crowned "the Best Pizzeria in the world."
Una Pizza Napoletana is located at 175 Orchard Street in New York City.
This year, the New York City pizzeria tied with I Masanielli Francesco Martucci in Caserta, Italy.
