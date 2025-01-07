New York Pizza Graffiti Bandit Finally Arrested In Hudson Valley
After about 18 months on the run, a Hudson Valley pizza graffiti bandit was finally found and arrested.
In late May 2023, Hudson Valley Post reported about an unknown pizza graffiti artist that was tagging up local pizzerias.
In each case, nothing was stolen or damaged.
Pizza Graffiti Bandit In Hudson Valley.
At least 13 local pizzeria's were tagged with unwanted art.
Pizza Graffiti Bandit Identified In Westchester County, New York
The New Rochelle Police Department announced officers "successfully concluded" it's "extensive investigation."
Police allege 42-year-old Daniel Henderson of Yonkers is responsible.
"The arrest marks the culmination of a year-long investigation into the "One Slice Please" movement, which had gained significant traction on social media and attracted attention from local media outlets and influencers in Westchester County," the New Rochelle Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.
Yonkers, New York Man Arrested
Henderson was arrested last week and has been charged with three counts of making graffiti.
The New Rochelle Police Department is actively working with 14 other jurisdictions that have been affected by the "One Slice Please" pizza-themed graffiti.
Anyone with additional information related to this case is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department (914) 654-2300.
