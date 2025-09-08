A major Hudson Valley roadway suddenly collapsed, forcing drivers into gridlock. Here’s what officials just confirmed about the closure.

Parts of a roadway in the Hudson Valley are closed this morning to all drivers due to a road collapse. The road collapse occurred Sunday in the Lower Hudson Valley, which is causing traffic headaches Monday morning for Hudson Valley commuters.

Parts Of Saw Mill River Parkway Remains Closed

Officials from the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson confirmed Sunday around 7 p.m., there was a "road collapse on the Saw Mill Parkway," near Farragut Avenue.

The parkway was closed off to traffic from Lawrence Avenue at the border of Dobbs Ferry and Ardsley through Farragut Avenue, which is in Hastings-on-Hudson.

Officials say all lanes of traffic remain closed from Farragut Parkway (Exit 12) to Lawrence Street.

Drivers Told To Prepare For Delays

Drivers planning to travel through this area are advised to prepare for potential delays due to the collapse. It's unclear when the parkway will reopen.

"Please allow extra time when traveling as traffic congestion might be a problem," the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson stated.

All drivers are being rerouted off the Saw Mill River Parkway to Saw Mill River Road 9A "until further notice," officials say.

