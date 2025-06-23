New York On High Alert After U.S. Bombings In Iran

New York is ramping up counterterrorism efforts after U.S. bombings overseas. Iran is promising retaliation. Security is now top priority.

New York remains on high alert following US strikes against Iran this weekend.

Trump Confirms Bombings In Iran

President Trump Meets With Visiting Israeli PM Netanyahu At The White House Getty Images loading...

Trump confirmed the U.S. strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities. On Truth Social, he said the damage to the nuclear sites is "monumental."

The president also appeared to support the possibility of regime change in Iran.

"If the current Iranian Regime is unable to Make Iran Great Again, why wouldn't there be a regime change?" he wrote on Truth Social

Iran Promises Retaliation

Israel Launches Strikes Against Iran Getty Images loading...

Iran is now promising to retaliate on the U.S. The chief of staff of Iran's armed forced said the U.S. strikes means America has entered the war clearly and directly.

Another Iranian official called Trump a gambler, adding Iran will finish the war he started.

Iran's foreign minister says the U.S. strikes "will have everlasting consequences."

Increased Security In New York State

Israel Launches Strikes Against Iran Majid Saeedi loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York is on high alert following the air strikes in Iran. She says counterterrorism protections have been put in place across New York State.

"My top priority is the safety of all New Yorkers," Hochul wrote on X. "I am receiving intelligence briefings and closely monitoring the evolving situation in Iran alongside federal and local partners."

Hochul noted that she's been in close contact with New York State Police, Homeland Security, as well as counterterrorism and cybersecurity experts

"New York State Police are working to protect at-risk sites and fight cyberattacks," she tweeted.

As a precaution, security is being increased at synagogues, mosques and other locations across the state.

