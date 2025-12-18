New York State On High Alert After Deadly Overseas Attack

New York State Police says it's taking action to ensure the public can celebrate safely this holiday season.

The department released a statement in the wake of the weekend attack in Sydney, Australia, that left more than a dozen people dead.

New York State On High Alert After Attack In Australia

A mass shooting occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, targeting a public Hanukkah celebration on Sunday. 15 people were killed, and 40 others were injured.

Victims ranged in age from 10 to 87 and included children and a Holocaust survivor.

The attack, described by officials as a terrorist act inspired by ISIS, is the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since 1996.

New York State Increasing Patrols In New York

New York State Police say they're working with partners on every level, with troopers across the state directed to remain on high alert and maintain vigilance for suspicious activity.

"Troopers statewide have been directed to remain on high alert and to maintain heightened vigilance for suspicious activity. The State Police are enhancing patrols and maintaining a visible presence in and around houses of worship, large public gatherings, holiday events, and crowded shopping venues," New York State Police said in a statement.

The measures are intended to stop criminal activity, provide reassurance to New Yorkers, and allow for a rapid response if anything happens.

New York State Police reminds New Yorkers that if you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately or contact the New York State Terrorism Tip Line at 1-866-SAFE-NYS (1-866-723-3697).

