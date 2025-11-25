New York On Edge As Strange Flu Strain Spreads Early

A new flu strain is spreading fast, and New York health officials say this season could get ugly. With Thanksgiving days away, doctors are warning families to take this seriously.

Health officials are raising concerns as the flu is spreading earlier than usual.

New Strain Of Flu Is Raising Major Concerns

Some infectious disease specialists have already noted a sharp increase in flu cases. Last week, New York State reported an 80 percent increase in new confirmed flu cases.

Health officials are also concerned about a new flu strain called H3N2 Subclade K, which first appeared in Asia, prompting Japan to declare a flu epidemic.

Over the past few weeks, this form of the virus has triggered massive outbreaks in Canada and the UK. Officials in the UK are concerned because the flu season started a month earlier than usual.

Most Cases In the US Is From the New Flu Strain

Infectious disease experts in the U.S. are predicting a very nasty flu season this year, especially with vaccination rates dropping.

According to the CDC, the majority of flu circulating so far this season in the U.S. is the H3N2 Subclade K strain.

This strain can cause more hospitalizations and deaths in older adults, officials say.

Tips To Prevent The Flu

Major Concern As Families Gather For Thanksgiving

The new strain is a major concern with Thanksgiving coming up.

Officials are worried more will get sick as millions of Americans prepare to travel and gather for Thanksgiving and other upcoming holidays.

