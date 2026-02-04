New York State Official Warns Parents Of Rising School Danger

A new state report has named several local districts for high rates of bullying and drug-related incidents that are now higher than they were before the pandemic.

A new report by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli found bullying and drug-related incidents statewide are on the rise, even exceeding pre-pandemic highs.

Bullying and Drug-Related Incidents in Schools on the Rise

According to the Violent and Disruptive Incidents and Bullying in New York Schools report, bullying (excluding cyberbullying) made up nearly 62 percent of all reported school safety incidents.

"It’s disturbing to see the rise in bullying and drug-related incidents. We need to do everything we can to make sure students and teachers feel safe and this data shows there is more to do inside and outside our schools to meet these goals," DiNapoli stated.

Nearly 30,000 bullying cases were reported across schools in New York State in 2024, the last year on record.

Hudson Valley School Districts Flagged For Bullying Rates

Several school districts across the Hudson Valley are coming under fire for bullying rates.

The report shows Mount Vernon, Peekskill, and East Ramapo schools were specifically cited for high rates of bullying incidents.

New York City also reported the highest rate of bullying in the state, with 25.8 incidents per 1,000 pupils. That's more than double the rate for the rest of the state.

35 Percent Of Schools Had No Bullying

On the goodside, the report found that 34.9% of all public schools (including charter schools) reported zero bullying or cyberbullying incidents.

This includes nearly half of all public elementary schools, 47.7 percent and 17.8 percent of public secondary schools.

