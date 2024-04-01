New York Official ‘Scared As Hell’ For ‘Generational Spectacle’

A "once-in-a-lifetime" event is scaring top New York State officials.

The total solar eclipse is now just days away.

Total Solar Eclipse In Upstate New York, Western New York

Nearly 30 counties in New York State will get to see a full total solar eclipse on April 8 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh are some of the hometowns in Western New York and Upstate New York that will enjoy the full total solar eclipse.

Officials are calling the upcoming eclipse a "generational spectacle" and a "once-in-a-lifetime."

New York State Prepares For "Millions Of Visitors"

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State is ready to "welcome millions of visitors."

"My administration has been working hard to ensure everyone in the path of the eclipse can safely enjoy this rare event," Hochul stated.

North Country Official "Scared As Hell"

It's the "millions of visitors" that are worrying some top New York officials. Roads like the Thruway are anticipated to be jammed and there could be possible cell service interruption.

"I've got to be honest with you. I'm scared as hell," Tupper Lake town supervisor Rick Dattola told the Adirondack Explorer.

Officials say anyone traveling to the North Country, or North Country residents, to prepare for widespread traffic, dry gas pumps and cellphone outages.

How New York State Is Trying To Keep Everyone Safe For the Solar Eclipse

Near Full Eclipse Can Be Seen In Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, Capital Region

The rest of New York State, like the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and Capital Region will see 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage.

Many events are being planned across the state. CLICK HERE to find out where.

