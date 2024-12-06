New York Now “Training New Yorkers For Good Paying Jobs”

New York State announced grants to help Upstate New Yorkers get trained for "good-paying jobs."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development has awarded over $15.5 million.

Training New Yorkers For Good Paying Jobs Of The Future

The Office of Strategic Workforce Development supports industry-driven workforce development programs and practices to ensure that more "New Yorkers have the skills for good, family-sustaining jobs in the state's fastest growing industries," officials say.

The grants support five Upstate New York projects across Upstate New York through the Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance Operating Grant Programs.

More Than $60 Million Awarded To Train Nearly 15,000 New Yorkers

"These grants will support the training of more than 2,100 workers through collaboration between training providers and more than 30 employer partners in high-demand fields such as advanced manufacturing, construction, nanotechnology, and clean and renewable energy," Hochul's office states.

Funding Supports Five Projects Across Upstate To Provide Valuable Skills to 2,100 Trainees for More Than 30 Business Partners

Hochul office reports the goal of these grants is to train New Yorkers for "good paying jobs for the future." All grants have supported over 14,400 trainees for over 2,000 business partners.

“A pillar of my administration is to help New Yorkers put money in their pockets and part of that strategy is to ensure that more New Yorkers have the skills needed so they can have good paying jobs in growth industries throughout the state," Governor Hochul said. "By growing and expanding access to workforce development programs that provide training and address traditional barriers to employment, we are generating new opportunities for more residents to earn good wages – especially in historically-marginalized communities. These grants will support critical Upstate projects and offer even more people the transformational skills they need to succeed and thrive in the 21st century."

