Gang Violence: New York Middle School Student Killed On Bus

It's believed gang violence led to the death of a 13-year-old middle school student from New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement announced in its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol officers found a teen who's accused of murder.

ECO Detains Suspect in Alleged Stabbing Death - Staten Island

Google Google loading...

On Oct. 6., a member of the public approached ECO Farner in Staten Island and pointed out an alleged suspect believed to be involved in a stabbing incident on an MTA bus.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Officer Farner and a retired New York Police Department (NYPD) Sergeant, who was also in the area at the time of the incident, approached the 14-year-old.

The unnamed teen was temporarily restrained near the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Littlefield Avenue in Staten Island until members of the NYPD arrived.

Top Recent Stories From Hudson Valley Post

Take a look at the top stories that may have impacted your hometown from the past week. The rest of this article continues below:

Top Stories From Hudson Valley Post Take a look at the top stories from the past week in the Hudson Valley

Teen Accused Of Kill Teen On Bus

Canva Canva loading...

Police allege the 14-year-old subject fatally stabbed a 13-year-old individual following a dispute.

The two teens went to the same middle school. Witnesses told police a knife was taken out after gang signs were exchanged between the two.

Syles Ular, 13, was fatally stabbed in the chest.

stradfordhomeforfuneralsandcremations stradfordhomeforfuneralsandcremations loading...

The 14-year-old was then turned over to the NYPD.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.