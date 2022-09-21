New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student

Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor.

Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life in Prison

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Stubbs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years to life sentence to run consecutively to the life in prison sentence.

At the time of sentencing, over 40 friends and family members of the victims were present, as well as numerous members of Law Enforcement representing the Town of New Windsor Police Department and the New York State Police, officials say.

Stubbs was previously convicted following a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all 31 charges against him including murder in the first degree.

Walden Woman Murdered in New Windsor

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

On Sept. 21, 2019, just after midnight, the New Windsor Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and people screaming at Knox Village Apartments, 835 Blooming Grove Turnpike, New Windsor, New York, in the area of apartment 119.

Chelsea Debidin of Walden was murdered at The Knox Village Apartments in New Windsor and a 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, police say.

Debidin was in the apartment visiting her boyfriend, who is the brother of the mother of one of Stubbs’ children. The man was seriously injured in the shooting.

The indictment also charged Stubbs with a pattern of harassment against the mother of his child and her family, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At trial, Stubbs was convicted of murder, two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, assault in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, for breaking into the New Windsor Apartment, shooting his child's uncle and fatally shooting Debidin.

Stubbs was also convicted of 10 counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, coercion in the first degree, eight counts of criminal contempt in the second degree, three counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and two counts of harassment in the second degree, for repeatedly threatening and harassing the mother of his child, as well as her brother.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Newburgh Men Guilty of Murder in the First Degree for Killing of a Woman in New Windsor

NWPD NWPD loading...

Rivera was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Rivera previously pleaded guilty to all of the 10 counts against him, including murder in the first degree.

In May 2022, Rivera pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted murder, burglary, two counts of assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for his role in breaking into the apartment and shooting the woman and man.

Rockland Video/NWPD Rockland Video/NWPD loading...

“By their vile, heinous, and incorrigible actions, these defendants deserve every single day of the sentences that were imposed,” Hoovler stated. “While the hard-fought convictions and sentences will not bring back the victim in this case, I hope that the victims’ families and loved ones will be afforded a measure of closure. This case highlights the destructive and irreversible consequences of domestic violence. My Office will not cease in the pursuit of justice on behalf of victims and survivors in cases such as this one.”

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

The 11 'Most Charming Small Towns' in New York State