Hudson Valley Woman Fatally Shot, Shooter Still On the Run

Police need help finding the person or people responsible for killing a 21-year-old Hudson Valley woman and injuring a 20-year-old man.

On Saturday, just after midnight, the New Windsor Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and people screaming at Knox Village Apartments in the area of apartment 119.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The woman, later identified as Chelsea Debidin of Walden, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

“This tragic shooting has taken a young life from us far too soon and it not only affects the family of the victim but it impacts our community as a whole. We are committed to catching those responsible for this heinous crime and bringing them to justice," New Windsor Chief of Police Robert Doss stated in a press release.

The unnamed man was transported to St Luke’s Newburgh Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The shooter or shooters fled the scene before police arrived, officials say. A motive at this time is unclear.