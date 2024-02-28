$1 Million Scratch-Off Winning Ticket Hiding In New York State

Lottery officials confirmed a $1 million scratch-off winning ticket is hiding somewhere in New York State.

The New York State Lottery broke the news while sharing a winner's story.

Walden, New York Man Wins $1 Million

Kenneth Lynch of Walden just claimed the $1 million top prize for the New York Lottery’s Cash X20 scratch-off game, according to the New York State Lottery.

The winning scratch-off was purchased in Newburgh, New York, but not at New York's "luckiest" store.

Winning Scratch-Off Sold At Stewart's Shops In Newburgh

The winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops located at 407 South Plank Road in Newburgh, lottery officials confirmed.

Lynch received a one-time lump sum payment of $494,760, after required withholdings.

One More $1 Million Scratch-Off Somewhere In New York State

The New York State Lottery confirmed one more $1 million Cash X20 ticket has yet to be purchased.

"As of this writing, there was one top prize remaining on the Cash X20 ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Games Report at nylottery.ny.gov," the New York State Lottery stated.

