Upstate New York Man Vanishes After Walk, Found Dead In Woods

An Upstate New York man went for a walk and never came back. Search crews made a heartbreaking discovery days later in the woods.

The New York State DEC confirmed a tragic discovery in the search for a missing person.

Upstate New York Man Goes After Going For "Walk"

Washington County Sheriff's Office Washington County Sheriff's Office loading...

James Langford, 57, went missing on Tuesday, Sept. 2, in the County Route 61 area after telling others he was going for a walk.

Officials say he left a note saying he was going for a walk, but never returned.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said officers needed help as they investigated "a missing, endangered person’s case."

Missing Person Found Dead

Google Google loading...

The New York State DEC joined the search on Sept 5, after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested Forest Ranger help.

Just after noon on Sept. 6, the forest ranger-led search led to the discovery of Langford.

He was found dead, officials say.

"It is with sadness we report that Mr. James Langford was located deceased in a heavily wooded area off County Route 64," the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated in an update. "The incident is not considered suspicious at this time however, the case remains under investigation."

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Salem, Washington County

Google Google loading...

A cause of death wasn't released; the DEC shared the following in its press release:

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, help is available. 988 is a free 24-hour hotline to call or text anywhere in New York. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Police note that the dog in the photo the police provided wasn't involved in this incident.

Keep Reading:

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State