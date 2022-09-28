New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed.

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building.

Westchester County, New York Man Commits Violent Hate Crime in Yonkers, New York

Esco of Yonkers confessed he cursed at the victim, punched her more than 100 times in and around her head, repeatedly stomped on her upper body, and spit on her in March 2022.

“Today’s agreement secures justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath, and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence,” Rocah said. “I want to assure every community in Westchester County that my office will use every resource at our disposal to fight hate and hold perpetrators accountable. In addition to vigorously prosecuting these cases, we are continuing our work with our government partners and the community at large to offer training, education and outreach related to hate crimes and bias incidents.”

Esco pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree as a Hate Crime, a violent felony

Filipino Hudson Valley Woman Brutally Beaten in Yonkers, New York Home

Esco approached the 67-year-old woman from behind as she entered the vestibule of her apartment building on Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers on March 11 just after 6 p.m. He yelled a racial slur and then started to beat the woman.

The Yonkers man then punched the Asian woman in the head, knocking her to the ground and continued to punch her more than 125 times, repeatedly stomping on her upper body while wearing construction boots. He later spit on her.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she was treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face.

Brutal Beating Caught on Camera

The brutal beating was captured on video surveillance. Esco was arrested shortly after by the Yonkers Police Department.

According to his plea agreement, Escot will be sentenced on November 29, 2022, to 17.5 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision.

You can see a graphic video of the incident by CLICKING HERE.

