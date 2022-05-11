New York Man Beaten, Shot in Hudson Valley Hotel, PD

One man was arrested and police continue to search for two more suspects after a man said he was beaten and shot inside his hotel room in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, May 7 around 10:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Catskill barracks responded to the Catskill Inn on State Route 9W in the town of Catskill for a report of an assault with weapons.

Man Beaten, Shot At Catskill Inn on Route 9W in Town of Catskill, New York

The victim met with responding troopers and told the troopers three men entered his room and began punching him and shooting him with a BB gun.

He added all three men fled the area of the Catskill Inn in different directions. The victim was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by Catskill ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

The unnamed man told police one of the suspects fled the area in a black Ford pick-up truck.

Greenville, Greene County, New York Man Arrested At Cumberland Farms in Town of Cairo

Troopers began a search for the suspects. They observed a vehicle that fit the description pull into the Cumberland Farms gas station on Main Street in the town of Cairo.

The driver of the 2004 Ford Ranger was identified by police as 40-year-old Christopher Stanton from the town of Greenville, Greene County. While being questioned he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and a metal knuckle knife, police say.

After speaking with troopers, Stanton was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and burglary, entering a dwelling and causing injury, all felonies.

Stanton was arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court and remanded to Greene County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He has a return date for Catskill Court on May 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

Police are still searching for the other suspects.

"This investigation is ongoing," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

