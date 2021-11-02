New York Makes ‘Monumental Progress’ in Fight With COVID
New York's Governor believes October was "a month of monumental progress" in the battle with COVID.
On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.50 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.18 percent.
The Hudson Valley's seven-day COVID positivity rate is now 1.70 percent.
After a month of monumental progress with vaccinations and keeping our infection numbers down, let's continue to build on our efforts," Governor Hochul said.
The North Country region still has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 5.14 percent.
Hochul reported 33 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 56,275. 184 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 1,856 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 428 in ICU and 255 in ICU with intubation.
Hochul confirmed 87.7 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 78.8 percent have completed their vaccine series.
Just over 74 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose but Hochul wants more New Yorkers must get vaccinated to help end the COVID pandemic.
Hochul believes the virus will start to spread again with colder weather bringing people indoors.
Hochul stated:
As we look ahead to Thanksgiving, I want to remind everyone that the best protection for your friends and family against the virus is to get vaccinated as soon as you can.
