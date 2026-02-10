New York Lawmakers Want Massive New Taxes On Alcohol

New York lawmakers are considering several new laws related to alcohol.

As alcohol becomes increasingly available in New York State, with to-go cocktails and expanded direct-to-consumer sales now legal, state lawmakers are considering new taxes.

New York May Add Alcohol Tax

Valentyn Volkov Valentyn Volkov loading...

Recent legislation has made it easier to buy alcohol in New York State, officials say.

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez of the Bronx is proposing a five percent tax on retail alcohol sales. It's part of a so-called "SUPER Initiative" that aims to use the tax money for addiction treatment, education, and recovery services, as well as address increased alcohol availability.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Critics warn that a 5 percent tax could act as a regressive tax, impacting lower-income New Yorkers the most. Supporters of the bill say it is necessary for funding public health services.

JJ Gouin JJ Gouin loading...

Revenue generated by the tax, as well as from an existing tax on opioids, would be earmarked to pay for addiction treatment. Reports say this funding is needed because federal funding for treatment services in New York State has become increasingly unreliable.

More Alcohol Tax Bills Introduced In New York

tab1962 tab1962 loading...

A separate bill proposed raising taxes on beer to 24 cents per gallon, wine to 51 cents per gallon, and significantly increasing liquor taxes, with a 100 percent allocation to the general fund.

Another bill would "increase taxes on alcohol by 50 percent." The funds would be used for alcohol and substance abuse addiction prevention and recovery services and programs.

There's also a proposal in Albany that would allow alcohol to be sold in grocery stores, where only beer sales are currently allowed.

10 Worst States For Drinking and Driving

10 Worst States For Drinking and Driving According to Forbes Advisor here are the 10 worst states when it comes to drinking and driving. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death