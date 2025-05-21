Scammers Are Circling As New York Basketball Fever Grows

Knicks fans across New York are fired up — but so are the scammers. Officials say one mistake could cost you hundreds.

The Knicks are gearing up for the Eastern Conference Finals, but New York fans are gearing up for scams.

New Yorkers Warned Of Ticket Scams

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New Yorkers who want to see the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals should be on the lookout for ticket scams.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Division of Consumer Protection are warning not to let the excitement make you a target to get scammed.

“As the Knicks continue their incredible run, I understand the excitement and pride fans across New York are feeling — it's electric,” Hochul said. “But I want to remind everyone: don't let that excitement make you a target. Be cautious when buying tickets and only use trusted sources. Scammers are out there, and we won't let them take advantage of our fans.”

Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years. Game 1 is Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

"Fans usually get excited about their favorite team and may decide to see them play live to be part of the experience, but it’s also an attractive opportunity for scammers to take advantage of high demand for tickets," Hochul's office tells Hudson Valley Post.

As of this writing, the cheapest ticket is over $600. Officials say if you low price and the deal seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

Hochul Urges All New Yorkers To Follow These Tips

New York Governor Hochul Holds News Conference In Grand Central Terminal Getty Images loading...

Hochul is urging consumers to follow these tips to avoid event ticket scams leading up to the Knicks home games, or any event in New York.

Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed When Buying Knicks Tickets

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

If you don't plan to go to the game, tipoff for Wednesday is scheduled for 8 p.m. on TNT.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Upstate New York Man Wins Free Beer For A Year.