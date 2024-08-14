New York Health Officials Worried About Lead In Children’s Blood

Health officials from the Hudson Valley are warning residents about the dangers of lead poisoning, which can cause serious health issues for children.

The Putnam County Health Department is currently monitoring lead levels in the blood of children.

Health Department Warns Residents About the Dangers of Lead Poisoning

“Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status,” interim health commissioner Michael J. Nesheiwat said. "Poisoning by this heavy metal is 100 percent preventable. This health risk is most concerning with childhood exposure because it can have lifelong, adverse effects. Children’s bodies are rapidly developing, and they are more susceptible to absorbing lead when exposure occurs. There have been well-documented consequences in children, including slowed growth, learning and behavioral issues, hearing and speech problems, and lowered intelligence, resulting from damage to the brain and nervous system.”

Putnam County health officials have ramped up testing after nearly a dozen children were exposed to lead after consuming cinnamon applesauce pouches. Wanabana, Weis and Schnucks were part of a recent national recall.

Other Ways You Can Get Exposed

Officials note that ingesting lead from contaminated food is not the only way children or anyone can be exposed to this toxic metal.

Homes built before 1978 also pose a risk. That's because lead paint wasn't banned until 1978. Homes built before the ban are common in Putnam County and across the state, officials note.

Older housing may also have lead pipes, faucets, and other plumbing fixtures, so contaminated water may pose another health issue.

“Children are more likely to become exposed due to lead paint because they often play on the floor where lead dust settles,” Nesheiwat added. “They put their hands in their mouths, transferring and swallowing any lead dust with which they may have come in contact.”

What To Do

If the blood lead levels aren't too high, once you eliminate the source of exposure, the body’s natural ability to flush out toxins will allow children and adults to recover, officials note.

Also, eating foods high in iron will help decrease the amount of ingested lead that can be absorbed by the body.

