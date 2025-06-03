New York Has The Three Most Expensive Grocery Stores In America

Three of America's most expensive grocery stores are beloved by many New Yorkers.

If you live in New York, you know it's very expensive to live here.

Why Is New York State So Expensive?

New York's high cost of living is based on a number of factors, including some of the highest taxes in the country, high housing costs, limited housing supply, high demand, high property taxes and much more.

On top of that, a new study determined that New York State is home to three of the most expensive grocery store chains in America.

These Are The Most Expensive Grocery Store Chains In New York State

The list was crafted with the help from Delish.

The publication revealed the four most expensive grocery stores in America. Three of the four have stores here in New York.

In fact, there are about 50 locations across the Empire State.

Harris Teeter, which mainly has locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, was the only expensive grocery store list that's not in New York.

New York Home To 3 Of The Most Affordable Grocery Stores In America

On the other hand, Hudson Valley Post learned New York State is home to three of the most affordable grocery stores in America.

Aldi

Trader Joes

Lidl

