New York Grocery Store With “Severe” Health Violations Still Open

A popular grocery store in New York was shut down after state inspectors found "SEVERE" health issues.

Council Member Gale A. Brewer says at her request the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets inspected Barzini's grocery store.

New York City Grocery Store Ordered To Close

Health officials "unsanitary conditions and "SEVERE violations."

"CAUTION: At my request, (the) NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets inspected Barzini's grocery store (2451 Broadway) for unsanitary conditions. They found SEVERE violations and ordered the store closed," Brewer wrote on Facebook.

Brewer adds Barzini's defied orders for a few days, before finally shutting down.

Massive Health Violations Reported At Upper West Side Grocery Store

ABC calls Barzini's, "beloved." According to Eyewitness News, health officials found "extraordinary" health violations, including:

A baby rat and nesting material next to broccoli rabe and prosciutto.

Rodents eating sausage

Bite marks on cold cuts

Bite marks on cheese

Mold-like residue

Pasta infected with beetles and other four-legged critters

Numerous packages of food with 2018 expiration dates

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Store Reportedly Defies Orders, Reopens

The store on Broadway is supposed to remain closed until a hearing, scheduled for Jan. 31.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

However, ABC now reports the store reopened for shoppers on Saturday. The store manager isn't commenting.

