New York Gov. Points Out Gun Control Flaws After ‘Sickening’ Attack

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling out the flaws in gun control laws following Saturday's deadly mass shooting in Western, New York.

On Saturday, 13 people were shot and 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo. Most of the victims were Black and the Justice Department is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

"I'm angry. I've seen violence from guns on the Brooklyn subway, and now in the streets of Buffalo, it has to stop. It has to stop," Hochul said.

Police charged the suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, with first-degree murder. The 18-year-old is said to be on suicide watch. Buffalo's Police Commissioner believes Saturday's deadly mass shooting was a "vicious hate crime."

Hochul thinks there are flaws in gun control laws between states.

"My God, there are far too many guns on our streets. You can have that hatred and sit in your house and foment and be an evil person, okay, stay in your basement. But when you have access to a gun and were able to go over to Pennsylvania and buy a magazine that has (the) capacity to slaughter countless individuals, as happened here in my beloved hometown, then we have to do more as a nation to stop the spread of these weapons of mass destruction because that's what we have on our streets," Hochul said on Sunday, delivering remarks in Buffalo.

Investigators believe the shooter legally purchased an AR-15 rifle in New York State but illegally "enhanced" the AR-15, per New York State gun laws, with an increased capacity magazine purchased from Pennsylvania

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that our laws are tight, they're ironclad, to ensure that our law enforcement have the resources they need. That is why I started a gun interdiction task force last January. Nine states, as well as NYPD, have teamed up with us to make sure that we can identify when guns are coming across the border from places like Pennsylvania guns shows and ended up in small communities outside Binghamton or in Broome County," Hochul said.

Investigators are now looking at the online history of the suspect. Hochul criticized social media platforms for not closely watching content that spreads hate and extremist views.

"I'm calling out the social media platforms where this hate can be spewed and people are learning how to create guns and violence and weapons, and the dissemination, this virus, called white supremacy, white supremacy and nationalism, and this idea of replacement theory," Hochul said.

On Sunday, Hochul announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff starting on Monday, May 16 in honor of the victims of the horrific shooting at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo.

"The violence we witnessed at the hands of this white supremacist is sickening, unacceptable and it must stop here," Hochul said. "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and we must confront white supremacy head-on. My heart is with our neighbors in Buffalo, the victims and their families — their legacy will live on."

Hochul says flags should remain lowered until all of the victims are laid to rest.

Governor Hochul also confirmed resources are being made available to the Buffalo community. $2.8 million in federal and state funds will be used to provide support to individuals and families affected by the shooting.

"The past 24 hours have been traumatizing for New Yorkers, and my administration will spare no effort to ensure the victims of this act of terrorism by a white supremacist are receiving all the resources and support they need," Hochul said. "The entire world is watching how we will come together as New Yorkers to overcome this unthinkable tragedy. Buffalo, my hometown, is the City of Good Neighbors and New York State will be good neighbors for them."

New York residents are told to follow these tips because "sham charities" may be created in the wake of the terror attack in Buffalo.

