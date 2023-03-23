SP: New York Garbage Companies Leaving Trash In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are cracking down on garbage companies after large amounts of trash were dumped along the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced the results of an investigation into large amounts of trash found on Route 17.

New York State Police in Troop F target garbage truck haulers responsible for depositing debris on State Route 17

Google Google loading...

On March 20, 2023, New York State Police troopers and members of the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit conducted a joint detail on State Route 17 in Orange County with enhanced enforcement on garbage truck haulers.

"These haulers have been responsible for depositing large amounts of garbage on State Route 17," New York State Police said in a press release.

5 Truck Drivers Ticketed By New York State Police In Orange County, New York

A household garbage can being emptied into a green garbage truck from the city. Minertree loading...

Troopers inspected five trucks and issued tickets for unsecured loads, weight violations, and other equipment violations, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Investigation Into Illegally Dumped Garbage In Orange County Continues, You Can Help

Canva Canva loading...

New York State Police plans to continue enforcement efforts for the foreseeable future, police say.

Anyone witnessing any of the garbage haulers dropping debris on the highway is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

5 Worst Cars to Drive in New York State Here are the five worst kinds of vehicles you could be driving in New York State.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

. Officials say troopers inspected five trucks and issued tickets for unsecured loads, weight violations, and other equipment failures. State Police say they'll keep up enforcement efforts to ensure trash remains off Route 17.