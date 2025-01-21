New York Eatery Named ‘Best Mexican Restaurant’ In Nation

Just in time for Taco Tuesday, we've learned what's considered the best Mexican restaurant in New York State.

Each year, the WPDH morning show polls Hudson Valley residents about the "best" places in the area.

The 2024 Boris and Robyn show Battle of the Best determined that Hudson Taco is the best place for tacos in the Hudson Valley.

The eatery with views of Newburgh’s waterfront has finished first in the poll the past few years.

As a Newburgh resident, I love Hudson Taco. I also enjoy Beso Taco Bar.

But if I'm really in the mood for great Mexican food in the Newburgh area, I'm going to Taco Tico.

What's The Best Mexican Restaurant In New York State

Love Food recently named the 50 best Mexican restaurants in the United States.

Cosme, "a stylish restaurant serving contemporary Mexican-inspired cuisine," in New York's Flatiron District was named the best in the Empire State.

"Helmed by chef Enrique Olvera, the brains behind Mexico City’s much-praised Pujol, the restaurant has a terrifically creative menu that marries regional ingredients with Mexican flavors. Dishes change seasonally, but examples include bone marrow salsa, avocado stuffed with seafood and horseradish, and husk meringue with sweetcorn custard," Love Food states.

Google describes the eatery on East 21st Street as a "sleek Mexican spot with a big bar for locally sourced share plate." Out of 5 stars, Google reviewers give it a 4.3

