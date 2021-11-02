A little boy was hit by a car and badly injured while trick-or-treating in the Hudson Valley. Police are asking for help in finding the driver who fled the scene.

On Halloween around 6:45 p.m., a child was hit by a car while crossing Fairview Ave at the Livingston Parkway near the Plaza Diner intersection in the Town of Greenport.

Google

The child crossing the street with his mother while trick-or-treating, police say.

Getty Images

As the child crossed Fairview Ave with his mother, he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The northbound vehicle did not stop and continued northbound on Fairview Ave, police say.

Reports say the boy is 4-years-old. He suffered a broken ankle, cuts and bruises, police say.

He was released from the hospital and is at home recovering.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle in question is described as a dark-colored SUV. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in trying to locate this vehicle. A surveillance camera from a nearby shopping center captured the images, seen above and below.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

If anyone has any information about this vehicle and/or operator, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 518-828-3344 and refer to incident number 289713.

