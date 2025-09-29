New York Dominates Italy’s List Of Best Pizzeria’s In The World

According to experts from Italy, these pizzerias in New York State make the best pizza in the world.

Last month, officials from the Tri-State, once again, debated what state makes the best pizza.

It all started when Connecticut released new "Welcome to Connecticut" signs.

One states, that Connecticut is the "Pizza Capital of the United States."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told Connecticut, "You're not even the pizza capital of the tri-state area." While the New York City Water Department claimed if you don't have New York City tap water then you don't have the best pizza.

This was the perfect time for Italy to release its annual top 50 pizza list.

Italy's "50 Top Pizza" states its rankings are "the most important and heavily followed (pizza) guide in the world."

New York State dominated the list and one New York pizzeria was named the best in the world!

Only 15 Pizzerias in the United States made the list and five are in New York. In fact, New York appeared on the top 50 list more than any other location across the globe, according to 50 Top Pizza officials.

These 3 New York Pizzerias Among The Best In The World, According To Italy

Below are the three New York pizzerias that cracked to the top 30.

Una Pizza Napoletana placed first on the list! Ribalta and Don Antonio were also honored. L’industrie Pizzeria, also in New York City, ranked 80th.

