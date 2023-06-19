New York Daycare Worker Allegedly Had Child Porn In Hudson Valley, SP

State Police allege that a Hudson Valley man who worked with young children was found with child porn.

New York State Police announced a daycare educator was arrested in Dutchess County.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at State Police Rhinebeck, with the assistance of the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit, charged 20-year-old Ross E. Schultz of Staatsburg, New York, for possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child – a class E felony.

New York State Police investigators began an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation after they received a cyber tip from an online social media platform that the suspect on November 3, 2022.

"The mission of the ICAC Task Force is to identify individuals online who are attempting to lure children to meet for sex or those disseminating child sexual abuse material. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC program) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children," New York State Police stated.

Police executed a search warrant at Schultz’s Dutchess County home, where they seized numerous electronic and storage devices.

Schultz was in possession of a media file containing child pornography, according to New York State Police. The substitute daycare work was arrested after he was found to be in possession of child pornography, police say.

Troopers didn't announce where Schultz worked.

He was released with an appearance ticket, returnable to the Town of Hyde Park Court on June 22.

