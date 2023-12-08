New York Couple Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Grandfather

A Hudson Valley couple is accused of killing their kid's grandfather and hiding his body for months near their sleeping children.

On Thursday, officials from the Lower Hudson Valley arrested two people following the death of a grandfather.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Rockland County, New York Couple Arraigned On Murder Charges

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New City, New York Couple Arrested

Doonan and Haughey were arraigned in Rockland County on Thursday. They were charged with the following:

Murder in the Second Degree (a class “A” violent felony)

Burglary in the Second Degree (a class “C” violent felony)

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class “D” felony)

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree – 3 Counts (a class “E” felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (a class “D” felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree – 3 counts (a class “E” felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (a class “A” misdemeanor)

Concealment of a Human Corpse (a class “E” felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts (a class “A” misdemeanor)

“I would like to commend the investigation by the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau on this case. The alleged actions of the defendants show a clear disregard for human life. What makes this case very troubling is the grandfather and grandson relationship between the defendant and victim," District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Both were remanded without bail to the Rockland County Jail. Both face a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted.

The 35 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.