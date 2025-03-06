New York Confirms Measles Cases As Outbreaks Surge

Measles cases are rising in the U.S., including confirmed cases in New York.

As of this writing, there have been 164 cases nationwide in 2025.

Measles Spreading Nationwide

According to the CDC, the majority of cases are from kids between the ages of 5 and 19. 34 percent of all cases are under the age of 5.

The CDC reports 95 percent of all cases are from unvaccinated people.

A child in Texas died from the virus. It was the first measles death in 10 years in the United States. 15 New York children have died from the flu this year. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Measles Confirmed In New York

New York health officials confirmed the first two cases of measles in New York this year. Both cases were reported in New York City.

"I want to remind everyone that immunization is safe and the best protection for your children against measles and other potentially deadly diseases," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. " Measles is a very contagious, serious respiratory disease that causes rash and fever. In some cases, measles can reduce the immune system's ability to fight other infections like pneumonia. I encourage anyone not vaccinated against measles to receive at least one dose of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine and get their children vaccinated with two doses."

Last year there were 15 reported cases of measles in the Empire State.

Health officials say the virus is so contagious that around 90 percent nt of unvaccinated people are likely to get the disease if they're around someone who has it.

"Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death. Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children," the World Health Organization states about measles.

