25% Of New York Companies Replacing College Graduates With AI

A new report is revealing how hard it is for college graduates to find an entry-level job.

Many New York families just celebrated a college graduation. A new report suggests that what happens next may be much harder than many expected.

1 in 4 Hiring Managers Will Cut 2026 College Grad Hiring This Year

Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash man wearing academic gown

ResumeTemplates.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that their study found that about 25 percent of hiring managers say they will cut their 2026 college grad hiring, meaning they will hire fewer college graduates than in 2025.

Last month, just before most college graduations, 1,000 U.S. hiring managers at companies with 101 or more employees were polled about their hiring plans.

"The survey’s findings run from character flaws to basic reading skills. Managers say grads act entitled, struggle to read a simple memo, and cannot be left alone with a customer," ResumeTemplates.com states about its study.

Photo by Albert Vincent Wu on Unsplash a woman in a graduation cap and gown

Some companies say they refuse to hire recent college graduates.

"We spent two months training last year's grads side by side and still lost time and money. We are not doing that again. This year, we are investing in AI," a New York healthcare manager told ResumeTemplates.com.

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The study's findings raise questions about whether entry-level jobs still exist and whether the class of 2026 is actually prepared for the workplace.

Why Hiring Managers Don't Want To Hire Recent College Graduates

Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash robot and human hands reaching toward ai text

Key findings of the study include:

Entry-level roles eliminated under AI : 1 in 5 companies now have one senior worker plus AI covering three or more entry-level roles

: 1 in 5 companies now have one senior worker plus AI covering three or more entry-level roles Character flaws, the top deal-breaker : work ethic (33%), professionalism (32%), and motivation (31%) lead the complaints about grads

: work ethic (33%), professionalism (32%), and motivation (31%) lead the complaints about grads Comprehension and critical thinking are no longer taught: three-quarters of managers say grads miss what work documents actually mean

three-quarters of managers say grads miss what work documents actually mean Basic skills lacking : 41% of managers say recent grads can't write a professional email

: 41% of managers say recent grads can't write a professional email Liability in front of customers: 83% of managers don't fully trust recent grads with customers

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker